Massive Steelers Defender Shares Major Life Announcement
PITTSBURGH — Not everything is about football, even for the Pittsburgh Steelers. While excitement and anticipation is reaching its apex as training camp arrives, these are the final days of normal life for NFL players.
This is sure to be one of the Steelers defensive linemen’s favorite summers. Defensive tackle Isaiah Loudermilk celebrated his wedding this past weekend with his now wife Emily. The couple tied the knot at the Red Crown Lodge in Vilas County, Wisconsin. The couple shared some beautiful shots from their outdoor ceremony on Instagram.
Loudermilk is entering his fifth NFL season, all of which has been spent with the Steelers. The organization selected him in the fifth-round of the 2021 NFL Draft, taking him with the 156th overall pick.
The 27 year-old lineman has appeared in at least seven games in every season as a reserve player. Last season, he appeared in 16 games. He made 15 total tackles, eight individual and seven assisted. He also deflected one pass at the line of scrimmage. The previous season, he made 13 total tackles, but deflected two passes at the line of scrimmage. This skill has become something the Steelers' coaches love about Loudermilk's game, showing that he's found a way to utilize his 6'7" frame and nearly 300-pound body against the competition. It's a big reason why they re-signed him during the offseason.
The Steelers have a deep defensive line group as training camp opens. Headlined by veteran leader Cam Heyward and recent first-round pick Derrick Harmon, the position group also includes starter Keeanu Benton, fellow rookie Yahya Black and Daniel Ekuale all expected to secure roster spots. Players like DeMarvin Leal, Logan Lee and Dean Lowry join Loudermilk in the competition for the final spots on the 53-man roster.
Whatever way things fall, this summer was a monumental one for Loudermilk. The stress of the NFL is a heavy burden, but hopefully for a bit he was relieved of that with the marking of this next chapter of his family. And maybe the marriage will afford him so new-found husband strength or skill that can help catapult him into a regular rotation player for the Steelers in 2025.
