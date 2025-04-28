Steelers Release DT After NFL Draft
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers went into the 2025 NFL Draft and added two defensive tackles. Following moves in free agency, the rookies added a surpluss of big men up front for their defense, and in response, the team is moving on from one of their veterans.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Steelers are releasing nose tackle Montravius Adams. The 29-year-old was on the final year of his two-year deal and played 46 games with 21 starts over the last four seasons. He arrived late in the 2021 season off of the New Orleans Saints practice squad and became a staple to the defensive front for three full seasons afterward.
In 46 games, Adams recorded 72 tackles, one sack, six tackles for loss and three pass deflections. This past year, he was the backup to second-year defensive tackle Keeanu Benton, swapping at the nose tackle position when needed.
The third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft has spent time with the Steelers, Saints and Green Bay Packers during his time in the league. He has 123 tackles in eight seasons, with 96 games and 25 starts.
The Steelers defensive tackle room includes a number of names, adding two rookies in Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black during the NFL Draft. They will likely continue to make adjustments once they get to training camp and competing for roster spots.
