Dolphins Release Former Steelers WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the best organizations when it comes to wide receiver talent. Between their drafting abilities and their tendency to get the most out of their players, the team has built a strong reputation for developing receivers.
Not all of them can be winners though, not even for an organization like the Steelers. That might be the case for former receiver and punt returner Matthew Sexton. NFL analyst Ari Meirov broke the news that the Miami Dolphins signed defensive tackle Calais Campbell. In a corresponding move, they also released Sexton. Meirov broke the news via his X account.
The release is the latest setback for Sexton, who has still not made any catches in a regular season NFL game. He was a bit of a training camp darling in Pittsburgh before the 2021 season. He impressed at camp and the first few weeks of training camp, and was in a real competition to earn a roster spot. In the final preseason game, Sexton had a terrible mistake that likely cost him a roster spot.
Playing against the Carolina Panthers, Sexton was on punt-returning duties. In the second quarter, he misjudged a punt and fumbled inside the Steelers' 20-yard line. The play gave the Panthers an easy route to score and sealed the deal on Sexton's job status.
After his release from the Steelers, Sexton bounced around the NFL and other professional leagues. He spent time on the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad during the 2022 season. During the 2023 season, he had a stint on both the New England Patriots' and Atlanta Falcons' practice squads. Following the conclusion of the season, he appeared in the now-defunct XFL, where he made his biggest professional impact with 364 receiving yards.
Sexton attended and played at Eastern Michigan, where he collected 1,335 career receiving yards. He went undrafted and unsigned after graduating in 2020 before the Steelers brought him on in 2021.
