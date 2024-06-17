Steelers Could Spell End for Russell Wilson
Since his signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers in March, Russell Wilson has been labeled as past his "prime" and the addition of Justin Fields only raises the urgency of Wilson's need to succeed this season.
Recently, Pro Football Focus named Wilson one of the players in the league with the most to prove in 2024.
"Wilson will get a fresh start in the Steel City, and he needs one badly. The 35-year-old has experienced a drop in production since 2020, finishing with a passing grade under 73 in each of the last three seasons," PFF wrote. "His time in Denver was especially acrimonious, as he was basically being benched by the end of the 2023 season ... Wilson signed just a one-year deal, and Justin Fields will assuredly be ready to step in if the former Super Bowl champ falters. So, this year could be his last to prove he deserves a starting gig."
PFF noted that there are some trends that point to potential success from Wilson.
"Wilson's turnover-worthy play rate has never been higher than [three percent] since 2017, meaning he's kept the ball out of harm's way. Likewise, Wilson graded as a very effective runner, with his 80.3 rushing grade good for eighth-best among non-running backs with 25 or more carries last year," PFF wrote.
Wilson does not need to be the player he was with the Seattle Seahawks. Steelers fans would likely rather he does not play like he did in Denver.
It will be easier for Wilson -- a more competent franchise around him. He will have two talented running backs to give the ball in Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. A suitable No. 1 receiver in George Pickens and a potential slot gem in rookie Roman Wilson.
Wilson has a recipe for success as a passer. Last season, on medium-range passes between 10 and 19 yards, Wilson completed 42 of 66 passes for 11 of his 26 touchdown passes. His PFF passing was 88.5. Going deeper on passes of 20-plus yards, Wilson's completion rate was cut in half, yes, but he threw six touchdowns to just one interception, and earned a grade of 92.3.
As Wilson has gotten older, he's been more comfortable throwing the ball downfield from the pocket as his legs became less effective. However, if he can extend plays to allow his receivers to get better separation -- for example, Roman Wilson's 4.39 speed makes it hard for cornerbacks to stick to him when the play is extended, then Wilson can engineer more explosive plays.
Wilson has everything to lose this season. Fields is waiting in the wings to take over and play hero if Wilson starts the season on the wrong foot. The length of the leash that head coach Mike Tomlin will be anyone's guess, anything can change once the season starts.
But Wilson is on his third team in four seasons, and time only moves in one direction. This could be the make or break season for the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more
- Former Steelers Take Over UFL Championship
- Steelers Host Youth Football Camps in Ireland
- Steelers Rookie Calls Calvin Austin Leader
- Steelers Insider Predicts Cam Sutton Suspension Replacements
- Cam Heyward Open to Leaving Steelers