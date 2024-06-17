Former Steelers Take Over UFL Championship
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were well-represented in the inaugural season of the United Football League (UFL). Former members of the black and gold were on many of the league's rosters. The championship game between the Birmingham Stallions and the San Antonio Brahmas was no different, as the Stallions captured the first UFL Championship. Featuring more than a dozen former Steelers between both teams, 11 of them came away with a championship ring.
The game was a defensive masterclass for the Stallions. They were stout and frustrating at the perfect time. According to the UFL's post-game statistics, the Stallions held the Brahmas to 52 rushing yards and 208 yards of total offense. They also put up the season's first shutout, winning by a score of 25-0. While this is the first season of the UFL, the Stallions earned their third straight championship. They won back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023 playing in the United States Football League (USFL).
On offense, the Stallions were led by quarterback and league MVP, Adrian Martinez. The Brahmas had no answer for the mobile QB, who was dangerous through the air and on the ground. He threw for 98 yards and a score, including four completions to former Steelers tight end Jace Sternberger. He also attempted 11 rushes for 52 yards and two second-half touchdowns that proved to be the dagger in the Brahmas' comeback effort.
The Stallions' roster was loaded up with former Steelers talent. On defense, they had several semi-impactful names leading their lineup. Former seventh-round draft pick and defensive tackle Carlos Davis is one standout from their group. He was one of the UFL's best defensive linemen and a sack machine with Birmingham. He could get a shot to crack an NFL roster after his season. Other recognizable names were linebacker Taco Charlton and defensive back Mark Gilbert.
On the San Antonio squad, they also had some Steelers representation. Most notable is running back Anthony McFarland. He was a huge part of the Brahmas offense and success this season. He was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft but never became an impact player for the Steelers. He amassed 146 career rushing yards over four seasons in Pittsburgh and received zero carries and two receptions in 2023. After standing out in the UFL, he could be another player given another shot in the NFL.
