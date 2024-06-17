Steelers Named In-Season Hard Knocks Team
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in for a whirlwind 2024 for many reasons. The offseason has already been full of juicy headlines with roster decisions and positional battles. The excitement for the season is getting another boost, as it was just announced the Steelers would be featured on HBO and NFL Films' show 'Hard Knocks: In Season with the AFC North."
This will be the first time the Steelers will be on the program. This will also be the first time that an entire division in the NFL will be the subject of Hard Knocks. In their press release, Keith Crossrow, NFL Films Vice President and Head of Content, shared his excitement about the series.
“Last season the AFC North became the first division ever to have all four teams finish with a winning record, making it the perfect place to launch this new approach to 'Hard Knocks,'" he said. “We thank the Bengals, Browns, Ravens and Steelers for the opportunity to showcase some of the greatest rivalries in football and present the intensity of a playoff chase from all four corners of this incredibly competitive division."
For Steelers fans, it will give them an inside look at one of the most interesting seasons in recent memory. The battle for the quarterback position between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields is one of the most exciting storylines as the season approaches. Add in the intensity of the AFC North, and this should make for must-see television. The Steelers are hoping the film crews will be around to document their ninth AFC North division title.
