Mike Tomlin Addresses Change in Steelers QB Battle
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into week three of training camp and are still waiting on Russell Wilson to return from a calf injury. In his absence, Justin Fields has taken over and started to win over the hearts of fans after some strong performances.
But that hasn't changed much in the eyes of the Steelers. Speaking with Up and Adams, head coach Mike Tomlin said the team still feels very confident in Wilson, and believes Fields can benefit from working alongside, and likely behind him throughout the season.
"Certainly, they’re competing, but I don’t overly concern ourselves with being fair," Tomlin said. "There’s no such thing as 50/50. We just pay respect to the totality of his resume and his experience. We lean on it; we let him lead the group informally."
Wilson came into training camp as the "pole position" starter in the competition. While Fields has probably gained some ground, Tomlin doesn't sound like much has changed in his eyes.
"Justin [Fields] has absorbed a lot of responsibility since coming into the league. It’s probably a great opportunity for him to work alongside, day to day, somebody at his position that’s done it longer and done it at a high level," Tomlin said. "But rest assured, both guys are gonna be given an opportunity to show their skills over the course of the next month, and I’m excited about watching them sort themselves out."
The Steelers are hoping to get Wilson back during the third week of camp and have their first opportunity to observe him fully with the starters. Up until now, he's been very limited during team drills while working with the first team on 7-on-7 reps.
Pittsburgh will kick off their preseason this weekend, but it's hard to imagine Wilson gets any playing time. Still, the team is going to rely on him to become their QB1 and appear to be banking on his experience to make the transition smooth after he's back and healthy.
