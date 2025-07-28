Mike Tomlin Has One Steelers Matchup In Mind
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are now fully in the midst of training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe.
The team had their first scuffle of the season with Ryan McCollum and Cole Holcomb getting into it, and the team has yet to even put on pads for practicing contact.
The Steelers will get to put on pads when Tuesday of next week rolls around, and then the way that the players will operate changes completely. With contact on the horizon, the toughness of NFL football begins to set in for rookies and those seeking to make the roster.
During media availability on the last day without pads on Sunday, head coach Mike Tomlin was asked to name his most anticipated matchup for when the pads come on. He would also then go on to answer why each is particularly interesting in their own right and how they would line up against one another.
“I like Kenny G versus Peyton Wilson in routes." Tomlin said. "You know, Kenny G is showing a really good aptitude from a route running standpoint out of the backfield. Peyton Wilson in the 2nd year as a guy that has worked to be dominant in that area. It's just one of those matchups that has my attention. Kenny is experienced and versatile. That's why we acquired him not only as a runner but also as a kick returner in the special teams game.”
Gainwell and Wilson are certainly in different parts of their playing careers. Wilson will be entering his second season as a linebacker in one of the deepest position groups in football, whilst Gainwell will play a backup role in a major prove-it year for the player. Both have shown flashes, and their first matchup will seek to show why both should be contributors for the coming season.
