T.J. Watt on Winning Steelers Team MVP

The Pittsburgh Steelers star linebacker addresses the amount of time he puts into the game and his desire to be the hardest working player.

PITTSBURGH -- For the third season in a row, the Pittsburgh Steelers have voted outside linebacker T.J. Watt team MVP.

It comes as no surprise, as Watt currently leads the NFL with 21.5 sacks, has broken the team's single-season record and is a sack and a half away from breaking the NFL's. 

Still, Watt calls the award "special."

"Truly special because it's voted on by the guys in locker room," Watt said. "Guys that see the work each and every day. I'm very thankful to receive that award."

Watt has mentioned throughout the season that consistency is a point of emphasis as he continues to grow on the field. But it's more than just his play that he focuses on. 

The 27-year-old said it's his impact as a leader in the locker room and as a teammate that goes hand-in-hand with being a game-wrecker.

Head coach Mike Tomlin described him as the "engine in our car," to the Steelers team.

"I only get one chance at this. You only get to play for so long," Watt said. "It's definitely very time consuming but like I said, it would be different if I didn't love to do it. ... It has consumed a lot of my life, and I'm completely ok with that. The people around me truly push me and understand my obsession with this game and wanting to be the best. It makes it a lot easier for me to want to do it."

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

