Najee Harris Expects Clear Signs From Steelers QB Battle

The Pittsburgh Steelers runner expects an answer immediately.

The Pittsburgh Steelers three-way quarterback competition has everyone's attention heading into training camp. For running back Najee Harris, though, he expects it to be a lot clearer once players hit the field in Latrobe. 

During an appearance on the Rich Eisen show, Harris acknowledged there wasn't much to say after leaving OTAs and mini camp, but that should change at training camp. 

So far, the Steelers have operated with Trubisky as the starter, Rudolph as the backup and Pickett as the third-team QB. 

"When this camp starts up on the 26th, I think we're going to have a good identity of who's going to be the guy," Harris said. "As of now, we just had OTAs, mini camp, it's kind of hard to say who's the guy right now. But this upcoming week, we're going to see for sure."

Now, even Harris admits anything can happen. It's a new year and a lot of change after the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger. So, he's sticking to what he needs to focus on, which isn't the QB battle. 

"I'm trying to learn the offense still, learn different positions, learn more of the ins and outs on offense," Harris. "I think we can leave that up to coach [Matt] Canada and Mike [Tomlin] for all that stuff."

Steelers players have been pretty adamant that Trubisky is "the guy" right now. Of course, that can change, but chances are the former first-round pick has a strong lead in the competition heading to Saint Vincent College. 

