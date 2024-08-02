Saints Sign Former Steelers WR
PITTSBURGH -- The New Orleans Saints are bringing back a familiar name as former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Marquez Callaway re-joins the team after being released during training camp. The Saints announced the move in a press release.
Callaway came to Pittsburgh in free agency and looked to be part of a group trying to replace Diontae Johnson. Working and competing with Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin, Quez Watkins, Scotty Miller and Roman Wilson, Callaway had his work cut out for him, but certainly had a shot at making the 53-man roster this season.
Instead, he was a surprise release by the Steelers right at the end of the first week of training camp. Because of the timing of the release, it's interpretted by some that he wanted to be released in order to find a better opportunity before the season. A common practice in the NFL.
Callaway initially signed with the Saints as an undrafted rookie in 2020 out of Tennessee. He broke onto the scene in his second season, starting 11 games and recording 46 receptions for 698 yards and six touchdowns.
The Saints chose not to tender Callaway following the final year of his rookie contract in 2023. Instead, he headed west, signing with the Denver Broncos. After not making the team, he returned as a member of the Saints practice squad and was elevated for three games last season.
He'll now return looking for another opportunity. As for the Steelers, they signed former New York Jets wideout Tarik Black and are hoping Wilson's ankle injury does not keep him out beyond training camp.
Right now, Austin and Jefferson appear to be locks for the 53-man roster. Millers, Watkins and the rest of the group - outside of third-round pick Wilson - are competing for the last remaining roster spots.
