Projecting Steelers' Joey Porter Jr. Contract Extension

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are making their final preparations for the 2026 NFL Draft. The organization continues to host top prospects at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex as they decide who to take with their first pick.

Amongst all of the madness, the Steelers also have some contract extensions to figure out. None are more important than finalizing a deal with star cornerback Joey Porter Jr. The 25-year-old defensive back enters his fourth season in the NFL and has emerged as a shutdown player at the position.

That means the Steelers have to wrap up a new deal before the season starts or risk losing Porter Jr. after the 2026 campaign. The new deal is manageable, but it won’t be cheap. Let’s take a look at what the standout cornerback will command with his imminent contract extension.

What Porter Jr.’s Deal Will Cost Steelers

The CB market has reached new levels for the game’s best players. Indianapolis Colts superstar Sauce Gardner signed a four-year, $120 million deal that had made him the highest-paid at his position. The market was reset once again by Trent McDuffie after signing a mega-deal with the Los Angeles Rams. The deal pays him over $30 million per season for the life of the deal.

If that is the top of the market, perhaps free agent market can provide further insight. The top deal signed during the first wave of free agency was Alontae Taylor, who signed a 3 year, $58 million contract with the Tennessee Titans. Averaging $19 million per season, that might be a bar for the Steelers to clear.

Taylor’s number represents the baseline for the Steelers to clear with Porter Jr. More than likely, that average salary will be in the neighborhood of $20 to $25 million.

The bigger point of contention will be guaranteed money. The team will want to guarantee two years of the deal, with three years being an absolute maximum. Porter Jr. will push for as much guaranteed money as possible, and the compromise will be interesting to find. Expect him to sign a deal that guarantees at least $35 million, and could escalate into the realm of $50 million.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts after a play during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

How Long Will He Sign For?

For both sides, agreeing to the right length of the deal is paramount.

For Porter Jr., he may seek a shorter deal. That would allow him to seek another contract before he turns 30, giving him the best opportunity to maximize his career earnings. That likely translates to a four-year deal that includes some type of option for the final year.

Would the Steelers be willing to sign him to a four-year deal worth a total of $80 million, half of which is guaranteed? Would they be willing to go up to a total of $100 million with the same amount guaranteed?

Both sides want a deal to get done. Porter Jr. is the number one extension priority for the organization and it's only a matter of time and some details until his new deal is done.

Final Projection: Porter signs a four-year extension worth $94 million ($23.5 average annual value) and $46 million guaranteed

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