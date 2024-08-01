Steelers WR Roman Wilson in Boot After Injury
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Roman Wilson is considered "week-to-week" as he recovers from an ankle injury he suffered during training camp, but the wide receiver was out with his teammate during practice.
The third-round rookie was seen walking around the sideline in a boot and street clothes, joining teammates and taking mental notes as he watches from afar.
"He can be characterized as week-to-week at this juncture," head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed. "We've got him walking around in a boot for precaution."
The Steelers are hoping to have Wilson back before the start of the regular season, but only time will tell how quickly he's able to heal. The rookie is nursing a sprained ankle after being tackle awkwardly during goal line drills by cornerback Anthony Averett.
Without Wilson, the Steelers brought in Tarik Black off the streets to add to their room. The team is looking for big contributions out of their rookie wideout, but those expectations could be put to the side as they wait for him to get back to 100%. Once he is, he'll try to ramp himself back into the offensive flow as quickly as possible before becoming a key part of the offense.
In the meantime, Calvin Austin and Quez Watkins appear to be the favorites in the slot, while Scotty Miller fights for a roster spot as well. Van Jefferson and George Pickens have worked on the inside periodically throughout camp, and Pat Freiermuth and Connor Heyward have also had their share of reps from the position as well.
The process of Wilson's return will be a bigger story throughout the rest of training camp. The Steelers are set to open their preseason next week, and will wait to find out if Wilson is back in time. If not, they'll get extra reps to evaluatate those fighting for a roster spot.
