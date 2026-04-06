Ranking Steelers Best WR Fits in NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are fortunate to need wide receiver depth entering the 2026 season. This year's NFL Draft class is filled with talented players at the position, giving the organization plenty of chances to round of their receiver room.

The question facing the Steelers is when they will target a new pass-catcher. The team has two top veterans in DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman, and finding a player that slots in as the third option is a tougher task than you'd expect.

It might be the Steelers' first pick of the draft, or they could wait until day two or later. Either way, they have to land the ideal fit. These five players stand out as the best fits for what the organization wants to do under new head coach Mike McCarthy.

5. Antonio Williams - Clemson

Speed, punt return experience and an ability to play exceptionally well in the slot all describe Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams. Coming off a 600-yard season with the Tigers and leading the team in receptions over the past two years, he's posted 207 receptions for 2,320 receiving yards over four seasons with the program.

McCarthy has previously stated he wants receivers who are versatile in their positioning, and that's the one drawback to Williams' game. He's likely a pure slot player at the next level, but that could also work in the Steelers' favor.

4. KC Concepcion - Texas A&M

A potential first-round option for the Steelers is Texas A&M pass-catcher KC Concepcion. He was electric with the ball in his hands, whether that was as the Aggies' leading receiver or as a punt returner. He posted 61 receptions for 919 yards, displaying elite agility and athleticism. He also returned 26 punts for 456 yards and two touchdowns. Concepcion would be an ideal third option behind Metcalf and Pittman, working his way up as a returner and special teams contributor as he learns the offense.

Nov 1, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) reacts after his touchdown against the UAB Blazers in the second quarter at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

3. Skyler Bell - University of Connecticut

The Steelers are seeking a technically proficient route runner who can make defenders miss and create separation off the line of scrimmage. UConn Huskies pass-catcher Skyler Bell fits the bill. He was a player who did damage all over the field, with just over 2,000 receiving yards the past two seasons.

With a 6'0", 190-pound frame, he's also a different body type from the top two players on the depth chart, but they won't have to sacrifice difficult passes if they choose Bell. He posted 12 contested catches, according to ESPN's statistics, displaying how he can be a quarterback's best friend. The best part is he's a day-two target, giving the Steelers time to address another need with their first or possibly second-round picks.

2. Zachariah Branch - Georgia

Part of what the Steelers might desire in the receiver they draft is ability to return punts and kicks, especially after the departure of Calvin Austin III.

Georgia Bulldogs receiver Zachariah Branch is a player with plenty of punt returning experience, and that is just a snippet of his game. A lightning-quick receiver who loves to initiate contact, Branch is an NFL head coach's dream. A day two pick in the draft, Branch checks a ton of boxes for the Steelers.

1. Jordan Tyson - Arizona State University

Jordan Tyson, the do-it-all wide receiver whose draft stock is somehow dropping, is a cure for Pittsburgh's wide receiver issues. He spent his NCAA career lining up everywhere on the line of scrimmage, and that will immediately endear him to McCarthy and the offense he wants to run. Eventually, Tyson can become the number one on the outside. If he falls to the 21st pick, he's a no-brainer for Pittsburgh.

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