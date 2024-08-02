Steelers Creating 'Big Picture' With Justin Fields
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are waiting for Russell Wilson to return to 100%, allowing him to participate in team drills throughout training camp. But right now, Justin Fields is running the show, and the team is getting a glimpse of what the offense could look like if the younger option was their starter.
According to head coach Mike Tomlin, Wilson remains in "pole position" to win the starting job this summer, with Fields getting a slight opportunity to compete. But offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is making it known that the team is "building the bigger picture" with Fields getting some early playing time.
"Justin is at such a different part of his career, but they both had big moments in this league," Smith told Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein. "You’ve got a competition going on, you get two guys fighting it out, but you’re also building the big picture. … So that’s why you got to evaluate."
While neither Wilson nor Fields is coming off a time in their careers where you have to make them a starter, they both hold plenty of upside. Fields is just 25-years-old and has some of the best upside of any young quarterback. Meanwhile, Wilson is looking to revamp his career after two tough years in Denver, and had the 26-touchdown stat line to prove he's reliable last season.
Fields could turn the Steelers quarterback battle into a real one. So far, he's had some impressive days, while also struggling at other moments. But overall, the Steelers are likeing what they're getting out of the former first-round pick, and their eyes are "opening" to what kind of competition they may actually have.
"Justin has really taken advantage of the opportunity for additional snaps because Russ's been out some here the first week,” head coach Mike Tomlin said. "And so really excited about the trajectory of it, excited about it, continue to go with the process and having them display their skills."
