Giants Sign Former Steelers WR
PITTSBURGH — A former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver will run it back with a team he played with last season.
The New York Giants announced that they signed wide receiver Gunner Olszewski after hosting him for a workout.
Olszewski joined the Steelers after signing a two-year contract on March 21, 2022. He mostly spent time on the return team, with eight punts for 55 yards and three kick returns 46 yards, while making five catches for 53 yards, 10.6 yards per reception, for one first down on seven targets.
He struggled in the 2023 season with the Steelers, with his only catch coming in Week 2 vs. the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium, which he fumbled.
Olszewski also caught a Browns kickoff at the nine-yard line and went out of bounds, instead of letting the ball itself go out of play, which would've resulted in the Steelers having possession at their 40-yard line.
The Steelers released Olszewski on Oct. 21 and the Giants signed him to their practice squad on Oct. 23, promoting him to their active squad roster on Oct. 28.
Olszewski would make a 94 yard punt return for a touchdown for the Giants against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17, just one yard short of the franchise record.
He re-signed with the Giants on March 11, 2024, but suffered a groin injury in Week 1, which ended his season, as the Giants placed him on the Injured/Reserve list.
Olszewski hails from Alvin, Texas, south of Houston, and played for Bemidji State, a Division II program in Bemidji, Minn.
He won NSIC Newcomer of the Year as a freshman in 2015 and then earned both NSIC Defensive Player of the Year and First-Team Division II All-American honors as a senior in 2018.
Olszewski didn't get taken in the 2019 NFL Draft and signed with the New England Patriots on May 23, after working out at their rookie minicamp as a wide receiver.
He starred as a punt returner for the Patriots, leading the NFL with 764 punt return yards in 2020 and then having 725 yards in 2021.
Olszewski spent one more season with the Patriots in 2022 before eventually signing the Steelers in the offseason.
