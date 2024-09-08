Giants Lose Former Steelers WR
PITTSBURGH -- A former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver was injured during warm-ups for the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon, meaning he will miss the team's Week 1 game.
Olszewski was limited throughout the entire week of practice for the Giants after initially suffering a groin injury during the team's second preseason game against the Houston Texans on Aug. 17.
He was projected to be New York's No. 1 punt returner and help out as a core special teamer while also providing depth at receiver.
Because Olszewski's injury occurred after inactives were submitted, the Giants cannot active or elevate another player and will be playing with a short roster against the Minnesota Vikings.
Olszewski spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Steelers, appearing in a total of 18 games over that span. He hauled in nine receptions for 63 yards at receiver during his time with the team.
Olszewski played 108 snaps in '22 with Pittsburgh, 36 of which came as a kick returner and 50 as a punt returner.
He played two contests with the Steelers in '23 before he was released on Oct. 21. The Giants scooped him up and signed him to their practice squad two days later on Oct. 23.
Olszewski participated in 10 games for New York to close the season, which was highlighted by a punt return touchdown on Dec. 31 against the Los Angeles Rams.
He was undrafted in 2019 out of Bemidji State and joined the New England Patriots to begin his career. He spent three years with the organization, earning First-team All-Pro honors in 2020 as a punt returner after leading the league in return yards in that role.
Olszewski left the Patriots after the '21 campaign and later signed a two-year deal in free agency with Pittsburgh.
Make sure you bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more