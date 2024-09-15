NFL Analyst Makes Bold Claim on Steelers
DENVER -- The Pittsburgh Steelers offense failed to score a touchdown in Week 1, but did walk away winners of an 18-10 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. This week, against the Denver Broncos, some are not high on Pittsburgh's chances, and one analyst even believes the team took a step backward from last season.
Colin Cowherd said on The Herd that he believes the Steelers' offense is actually worse than it was under Kenny Pickett and Matt Canada a year ago. In 2023, their offense ranked 28th in scoring and ended up firing Canada during the season and benching Pickett before the playoffs.
"Pittsburgh, by the way, their offense was 28th ranked scoring offense last season, I think it’s worse," Cowherd said. "Justin Fields did not attempt a single pass over the middle of the field, Broncos coaches are going to see that."
Cowherd wasn't done there, either. He believes the Steelers will fall to the Broncos in Week 2, which comes as the second analyst to make the prediction Pittsburgh falls to Denver. He follows former NFL player Mark Shlereth, who predicted a two-touchdown loss.
"I think Sean Payton and his guys … they may not have great personnel, but they held the Seahawks to 158 passing yards and got two turnovers," Cowherd said. "I’ve said all offseason: I think
Denver’s personnel is better than you think."
While Pittsburgh's offense does need to score touchdowns, they only went three-and-out just twice during the season opener. This allowed the defense is put on a show, which is expected to continue, and gave Chris Boswell plenty of opportunities to put points on the board.
A work in progress for sure, but the Steelers offense should be better than they were a year ago. But, as will everything in the NFL, only time can answer that question.
