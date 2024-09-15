Steelers Scout Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter at Colorado Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers spent the weekend preparing for the Denver Broncos, but with college football heating up, their scouts are busy on the road, attending games and gathering early reports from the beginning of the season.
This weekend, the Steelers sent Senior Scouting Assistant Kevlin Fisher to a notable game, scouting the Colorado versus Colorado State matchup, according to CBS Colorado's Romi Bean.
The two most notable names the Steelers could have their eyes on is Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter. In a 28-9 win, the Buffalo stars lit up the scoreboard and put on a show for the Pittsburgh scouting department.
Sanders threw for 310 yards and four touchdowns, while Hunter finished the game with 13 catches, 100 yards and two scores. He also had five tackles, an interception and a pass defelction.
On the Colorado State side, wide receiver Tory Horton and defensive back Jack Howell could be possibilities for the Steelers. Horton finished with two receptions for 24 yards and Howell finished with 12 tackles.
The Steelers are hoping to be a little too far back in the 2025 NFL Draft to be able to land either of these two, but that shouldn't stop them from scouting them. Hunter might be the next great two-way player, and Pittsburgh needs a wide receiver, and has starting cornerback Donte Jackson on the last year of his contract.
The quarterback position is certainly in question and the Steelers could be looking draft come next spring. Sanders might be competing for the first pick in the NFL Draft, which is likely out of the realm of possibilities for Pittsburgh, but in case he's not, they want to know what their option can provide.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more.