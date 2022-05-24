NFL Combine To Remain in Indianapolis Through 2024

PITTSBURGH -- The NFL Scouting Combine has been the epicenter of pre-draft workouts for football's brightest young stars since 1987, but according to reports published by the Indianapolis Star last summer, the NFL was fielding bids from other cities that wanted to host the annual pre-draft event.

But the NFL announced on Tuesday morning that it will continue to hold the Combine at Indianapolis' Lucas Oil Stadium through the 2024 draft cycle. The city submitted their proposal to the NFL alongside the Colts, Visit Indy, the Indiana Convention Center, IU Health and the Indiana Sports Corporation.

"After close review by our internal team," Executive Vice President of Club Business & League Events, Peter O'Reilly said in a statement, "the Fan Engagement and Major Events Advisory Committee, and the National Invitational Camp staff, Indianapolis remains the best city to host and grow the NFL Combine in 2023 and 2024."

In their bid, the city of Indianapolis agreed to add a new fan experience section outside of Lucas Oil Stadium before they enter the facility to watch on-field workouts. The Irsay Family, owners of the Colts, will also lead a legacy program focused on mental health in conjunction with their "Kicking the Stigma" program.

"We know many cities want to host the NFL Combine, and we're incredibly appreciative the NFL continues to put its faith in Indy," president and CEO of Visit Indy, Leonard Hoops said.

The NFL has not yet announced the specific dates of next year's combine.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

What's Up Steelers Nation

Report Shows Dwayne Haskins Was Drunk, on Ketamine at Time of Death

Report: Steelers Finish GM Interviews

Report: Diontae Johnson Missed His Youth Football Camp

Five Players to Watch at Steelers OTAs

T.J. Watt Could Join Reggie White in Yet Another Category