NFL Fines Steelers TE for Blatant Penalty
PITTSBURGH -- The NFL has hit Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Connor Heyward was the team's first fine of the 2026 season. The league announced that Heyward was docked $6,327 for a late hit that occured against the New York Jets in Week 1.
Heyward was flagged and eventually fined for a late hit in the third quarter with 11:37 left on the clock. It was a special teams play where Heyward was flagged for unneccasary roughness, of which, was forced with almost no contribution toward the play.
The Steelers tight end has been a special teams ace throughout the three years he's been with the team. Now in his fourth season, he remains an option on offense, but has primarily taken a role during kick and punt coverage.
Heyward wasn't the only player that was fined in Week 1 during the Steelers versus Jets game. New York outside linebacker Will McDonald IV was fined $14,491 for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the third quarter for a "violent gesture" toward the Steelers offense.
McDonald gestured tossing a grenade and then covered his ears.
Heyward and McDonald were two of just 16 players who were fined in Week 1. The NFL handed out fines on just .63% of fines during the opening week of the season, but will likely see a bigger spike as the season progresses.
Pittsburgh walked away winners despite a brutal penalty during their comeback attempt in the second half. They'll hope those ways continue as they prepare for the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.
Heyward's role on offense likely won't expand much, but he'll remain a key piece to the special teams unit. However, Pittsburgh will need the penalties to die down as they try to get their unit back to being one of the best in the NFL for another season.
