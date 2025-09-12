Steelers Get Price Tag for Tyreek Hill Trade
If the Pittsburgh Steelers do in fact have their sets sight on trading for Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, the price tag isn't expected to be unreasonable.
Appearing on Bleacher Report's YouTube channel, NFL insider James Palmer noted that Hill could be on the move this season, though he's more likely to be dealt closer to the trade deadline, and that it may take just an early Day 3 pick for a team to acquire him from the Dolphins.
"Could he potentially be on the move?" Palmer said, per Steelers Depot's Troy Montgomery. "Certainly. Could it be closer to the trade deadline? That's much more likely. This could be a fourth-round pick. This could be a fifth-round pick. It could be somewhere in that range, but it's not something that the Dolphins are entertaining right now, to my understanding.
"It's something they didn't entertain in the offseason. Teams called during the offseason as they were watching the Dolphins go through this process. Teams asked, and the Dolphins said no. Could that change before the course of the trade deadline? Certainly, but it's way too early to do that."
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio has noted on numerous occasions over recent days that the Steelers have shown interest in Hill as they continue abiding by their "all-in" mantra, though the league is currently reviewing new allegations of domestic violence made by the 31-year-old's estranged wife.
Hill's had a litany of off-the-field issues throughout his career, and the results of the NFL's current investigation will certainly play a role in whether or not he emerges as a true target for Pittsburgh on the trade market.
The former Kansas City Chief is still viewed as one of the league's top receivers, especially after he recorded 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns during the 2023 campaign, but he failed to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark last season and posted just 40 yards on four catches in the Dolphins' blowout loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1.
Though it doesn't appear a trade is imminent, or that the Dolphins are in active talks surrounding Hill with the Steelers or any other team, it wouldn't come as a surprise if he were eventually moved considering Miami looks poised for a retool of sorts in the near future.
Hill is talented and would improve Pittsburgh's offense, but even if it wouldn't take a ton of draft capital to land him, the organization would still have to think long and hard about bringing him in.
