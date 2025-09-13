Steelers Add ILB Before Seahawks Game
A veteran linebacker and special teams ace will get a chance to make his debut for the Pittsburgh Steelers during their Week 2 home opener against the Seattle Seahawks, his former team.
The Steelers announced that they've elevated Jon Rhattigan from their practice squad in anticipation of their matchup vs. Seattle, adding some much-needed depth in multiple facets of the game after Malik Harrison was placed on the reserve/injured list with a knee injury he suffered in Week 1 against the New York Jets.
Pittsburgh signed Rhattigan to its practice squad last week shortly before its first contest of the regular season, though James Pierre was elevated on game day instead of him vs. New York.
The Steelers have dealt with a rash of injuries over the last few weeks on the defensive side of the ball. Outside of Harrison, cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (hamstring), first-round rookie defensive lineman Derrick Harmon (knee) and safety DeShon Elliott (knee), all of whom are starters, won't be active against the Seahawks while Nick Herbig (hamstring) will return to the field after being sidelined in Week 1.
Rhattigan has a golden opportunity for a revenge game at Acrisure Stadium, as he began his NFL career with Seattle after it signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Army in May 2021.
He was let go at final roster cuts, however, after posting five tackles in his lone preseason game that year. The organization re-signed Rhattigan to their practice squad after he went unclaimed off waivers, though, and he appeared in 14 contests as a rookie upon joining the team's 53-man roster.
The 26-year-old landed on injured reserve due to a knee ailment in January 2022 and re-signed with Seattle as an exclusive rights free agent that April. The organization moved Rhattigan to the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list before the season began, and he wouldn't be activated until that December.
He ultimately played in five games for the Seahawks that year before once again re-signing with the team in April 2023. Rhattigan was let go at final roster cuts that August and would return to the team on their practice squad before suiting up for 17 games and recording 17 tackles after being added to their active roster.
After re-signing with Seattle in April 2024, he was waived at final roster cuts yet again. This time, however, the Carolina Panthers claimed Rhattigan and carried him on their 53-man roster for the whole campaign. In 16 games for the team, he posted 12 tackles.
He was released by the Panthers in late August, ultimately opening the door for Pittsburgh to sign him.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!