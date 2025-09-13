ESPN Host Makes Brutal Steelers Prediction
PITTSBURGH — Despite winning their first game of the season, a prominent NFL analyst doesn’t believe the Pittsburgh Steelers will exit their home opener with their first loss. The team welcomes the Seattle Seahawks to Acrisure Stadium to begin their home slate, setting up an intriguing matchup.
According to ESPN analyst Mina Kimes, the Steelers are walking into a losing situation against the Seahawks. She spoke on her podcast about the matchup and declared emphatically that Seattle was her pick in Week 2.
“I’m taking Seattle,” she said. “I didn’t take Seattle last week, to be clear. I picked the Niners. And for me, I just think this Mike Macdonald defense is going to, I’m not saying that the Steelers’ offense last week was fool’s gold because I think that is how they’re going to win against a lot of defenses.”
While she acknowledged the positives from the Steelers’ offensive performance in Week 1, Kimes believes the Seahawks defense is a much tougher test. After betting against them the week before, she’s taking the Seahawks because they won’t allow any of the “easy stuff” the Jets allowed.
“I just think this defense is going to be a lot better at taking away some of the things we saw, the easy stuff against the Jets,” she explained.
To Kimes’ defense, the Seahawks fared much better than the Jets did in Week 1. Although they suffered a defeat against the San Francisco 49ers, it was a defensive battle. They only allowed 17 points in the loss, and the group poses a real threat to the Steelers.
The front seven of the Seahawks defense is headlined by several veterans who are not seen as elite, but are more than respected across the NFL. 10-year veteran Jarran Reed lines up as the nose tackle while former Dallas Cowboys star DeMarcus Lawrence and former sixth-overall pick Leonard Williams occupy the edge and defensive end positions.
The standout of this group is star cornerback Devon Witherspoon. The fifth-overall pick in 2023 is a top-notch defender who will draw the matchup against DK Metcalf. Behind him is Tariq Woolen, who is viewed as another solid cornerback, but his pass coverage breakdowns led to the game-winning plays in Seattle’s Week 1 loss.
The Steelers will try to counter that group with Aaron Rodgers, who looked like a perfect fit in Arthur Smith’s offensive scheme. He was nearly perfect when dropping back to pass, and while he did take some sacks and looked slower climbing the pocket, he was able to read the defense and get the ball to the open man more often than not. The aim is that this new-look offense has the answers and momentum to keep this up in Week 2 against the Seahawks, which would be completely against what Kimes is predicting to happen.
