NFL Hints at Aaron Rodgers, Steelers Decision?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting on an answer from Aaron Rodgers, but have remained optimistic and confident that things will work in their favor. The four-time NFL MVP is debating his football future, but some believe the decision has already been made. Right now, it's just a matter of making it public, and inking his name to a deal.
That belief only grew stronger with the NFL's announcement of the 2025 regular season schedule. The Steelers will open the season on the road at MetLife Stadium as they take on the New York Jets, who happen to be Aaron Rodgers' former team. Things didn't end well for Rodgers in New York, who replaced him with former Pittsburgh passer, Justin Fields. Now, many believe it means the league is hinting at a Rodgers decision.
"Well, it’s a strong indication that the league is betting that he will," Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio said on 93.7 The Fan about the situation. "And I think it’s a safe bet. Now, the fact that it’s not a primetime game gives you a little cover, in the event that he doesn’t. But I’d be willing to err on the side of assuming Rodgers is gonna do it. If that leak is accurate, it will be Week 1, and that will be juicy if it’s Rodgers."
The Steelers have made little attempt to prepare for life without Rodgers, making Mason Rudolph their fallback plan and using a sixth-round pick in the NFL Draft on Ohio State's Will Howard. Skylar Thompson is their only other QB if Rodgers does not sign.
Chances are the league doesn't know exactly what Rodgers is going to do, but they do understand there's a strong possibility he ends up in Pittsburgh. And if they can make opening weekend of the NFL season as dramatic as possible, and include a revenge game for both starting quarterbacks on the field, they're going to do so.
Rodgers versus Fields wasn't the Steelers-Jets showdown many thought it would be at the start of the offseason. But there's a chance it's what fans
