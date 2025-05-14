Steelers Quarterback News Isn't Stopping Anytime Soon
PITTSBURGH -- Despite having an already eventful offseason due to large voids in their offense, the Pittsburgh Steelers could possibly have a more interesting offseason than this one next season.
With a purportedly better quarterback class, the Steelers could possibly capitalize on what looks to be better talent in the upcoming draft to suit their needs.
One person who believes that it will be a draft of interest for the Steelers is ESPN's Adam Schefter. He recognizes that whether the Steelers are able to fix their quarterback situation or not, they are likely to be in the market for a face of the franchise the following season. On an episode of The Adam Schefter Podcast, Schefter spoke about why the Steelers could have an interesting draft and offseason
"We also know whether or not they sign Aaron Rodgers, they're probably gonna be back in the quarterback market again," Schefter said. "So when you've got all these draft picks and you've got a great quarterback draft and the draft is in your city, all of a sudden it starts to get a little interesting to see where Pittsburgh's going to decide to allocate its draft capital, to see if it can make an aggressive push up the board to go get a quarterback, to see what the reaction in that city will be like when they're using what is now scheduled to be 12 picks."
The Steelers having the draft in Pittsburgh certainly adds to the allure of making a big move, but that does come at the price of recognizing the team might not perform as well in the coming season. They might be in a position to keep most of their draft capital if it proves to be high enough up to select a top quarterback if the season doesn't go successfully.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!