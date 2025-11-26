Steelers Get Concerning Practice Update on Aaron Rodgers

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that he was optimistic about the status of quarterback Aaron Rodgers for their Week 13 contest. After fracturing his non-throwing wrist, he missed their Week 12 contest against the Chicago Bears, but the outlook has remained positive for their 41-year-old starting quarterback.

As the Steelers prepare for their Week 13 battle against the Buffalo Bills, Rodgers' status is still up in the air. Rodgers was held out of the team's most recent practice, marking the second week in a row he's missed a session due to injury.

With Rodgers not participating, backup Mason Rudolph took the first team reps with rookie Will Howard. Following practice, Rodgers spoke with reporters and failed to provide any clarity regarding his playing status.

What Rodgers' Absence Means for Steelers

There is no cause for alarm after Rodgers' absence, or for coyness about whether he will play against the Bills. When Tomlin spoke to the media recently and expressed his optimism surrounding the veteran QB, he also made it clear that they will be abundantly cautious in their week of practice. Rodgers taking the day off seems to align with what Tomlin said in his weekly press conference.

"We'll start the week with great optimism," he said. "Although, we certainly will limit him in early portions of the week."

Cause for Concern?

Rodgers missing practice once this week is expected as he works back into game action. He will likely be limited during the remaining practices and enter the weekend with a questionable designation.

None of that is cause for concern.

What will cause concern, however, is if Rodgers is fully absent from another practice before they take on the Bills. That would indicate a setback of some capacity, and it would point to Rudolph starting for a second straight game. Tomlin himself said that Rodgers' level of participation will dictate his availability to play in Week 13.

"We're comfortable with the general trajectory," he said. "But I'll keep you updated. His level of participation and the quality of his participation over the course of the week will be the greatest indicator."

If he can't progress or misses practice again, that would be serious cause for concern.

Things are pointing up for Rodgers and the Steelers, even with a bit of doubt still present. The next pair of practices will be the most telling as they make their final preparations, but for now, the status of Aaron Rodgers for their upcoming contest against the Buffalo Bills remains a mystery.

