Browns Troll Steelers in Social Media Series
The Cleveland Browns have posted a series of images on Twitter, portraying their various NFL opponents as memes.
They have elected to portray the Pittsburgh Steelers as a dumpster, on fire, in the middle of a flood.
The selected video is originally from Pittsburgh, and was taken in 2018 during a flood in the city. The fire seen in the meme is obviously edited, but the original video was shared on Twitter by Ken Rice.
The dumpster fire shot is somewhat warranted, as the Steelers have had an eventful offseason this year. The team is still waiting on an answer from quarterback prospect Aaron Rodgers, with fans and commentators alike suggesting that they give up the ghost and start making alternative plans. They have also made some major player changeups, with quarterback Rick Wilson, running back Najee Harris, and most recently wide receiver George Pickens heading off to new horizons.
People in glass dumpsters shouldn't throw matches though, and the Browns went 3-14 last season. One commenter pointed out that the team has not won their division since before the collapse of the Soviet Union, last doing so in 1988.
The Browns posted a similar series in 2024, and it appears that the Steelers were still trash then, too.
Life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass though, it's about learning to float, ablaze, down the street. See you soon, Cleveland.
The official season schedule comes out May 14, 8pm EST.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!