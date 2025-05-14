All Steelers

Browns Troll Steelers in Social Media Series

The Cleveland Browns have called out the Pittsburgh Steelers in a cheeky new post on social media.

Erin Shapland

Oct 2, 2016; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; A Pittsburgh Steelers helmet rests on an equipment trunk against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 43-14. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Oct 2, 2016; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; A Pittsburgh Steelers helmet rests on an equipment trunk against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 43-14. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Browns have posted a series of images on Twitter, portraying their various NFL opponents as memes.

They have elected to portray the Pittsburgh Steelers as a dumpster, on fire, in the middle of a flood.

The selected video is originally from Pittsburgh, and was taken in 2018 during a flood in the city. The fire seen in the meme is obviously edited, but the original video was shared on Twitter by Ken Rice.

The dumpster fire shot is somewhat warranted, as the Steelers have had an eventful offseason this year. The team is still waiting on an answer from quarterback prospect Aaron Rodgers, with fans and commentators alike suggesting that they give up the ghost and start making alternative plans. They have also made some major player changeups, with quarterback Rick Wilson, running back Najee Harris, and most recently wide receiver George Pickens heading off to new horizons.

People in glass dumpsters shouldn't throw matches though, and the Browns went 3-14 last season. One commenter pointed out that the team has not won their division since before the collapse of the Soviet Union, last doing so in 1988.

The Browns posted a similar series in 2024, and it appears that the Steelers were still trash then, too.

Here's our 2024 opponents as memes... You're welcome!

Posted by Cleveland Browns on Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass though, it's about learning to float, ablaze, down the street. See you soon, Cleveland.

The official season schedule comes out May 14, 8pm EST.

