NFL Insider Says There's No Trade Market for Steelers QB Mason Rudolph

The Pittsburgh Steelers still haven't ruled Mason Rudolph out of the starting job.

The Pittsburgh Steelers only head into the regular season with three quarterbacks - typically - which leaves them in a difficult spot this summer. With a three-man battle for the starting job, but a fourth quarterback likely to remain on the team as the practice squader, the Steelers could be looking to deal one of their top passers before Week 1. 

That odd man out, at least according to the public opinion, is Mason Rudolph. And while many believe there is a market for the fifth-year quarterback, one NFL insider says it's not very big. 

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora believes, right now, the Steelers aren't getting many calls for Rudolph. 

"I don't think it's robust," La Confora said on Rudolph's trade market. "Obviously, injuries are a factor in this game, and he's started some games in the NFL."

Now, La Canfora acknowledged things do happen in the NFL, and even recalled the year Sam Bradford was traded for a first round pick. 

"I'm not saying you're going to get anything close to that for Mason Rudolph," La Canfora said, "but could a situation emerge where a team is in a quarterback plight and you end up getting, I don't know, a five instead of whatever?"

The Steelers haven't ruled Rudolph out as the starter this season, and the veteran has worked primarily with the second team, ahead of Kenny Pickett. That being said, the way it appears to be shaping out, Rudolph could be looking at a new team this fall. 

