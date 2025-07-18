NFL Justifies Steelers Massive T.J. Watt Deal
If you want justification as to why T.J. Watt landed a three-year, $123 million extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, just ask opposing offensive linemen how they feel about the star edge rusher.
After news broke regarding his record-setting deal, former NFL linebacker and current ESPN analyst Sam Acho provided some valuable insight into how Watt is perceived around the league.
"He's feared by offensive linemen," he said on 'NFL Live'. "I was at the O-Line Masterminds, they have a full breakdown on, 'Okay, how do we try to stop or slow down T.J. Watt.' So yes, it's well-deserved."
OL Masterminds, which was created by Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro tackle Lane Johnson and Duke Manyweather, is an annual summit where some of the top players at the position come together to hone their skills in the offseason.
Considering Watt's long profiled as one of the most dangerous defensive players, let alone pass rushers, in the NFL, it comes as no surprise that offensive linemen have put a premium on finding ways to slow down the seven-time Pro Bowler.
Watt's new contract now makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history for the second time in his career, first doing so upon agreeing to a four-year, $112 deal in September 2021.
Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett set the standard in that regard with a four-year, $160 million extension in March, which simultaneously made him the most well-compensated edge rusher in the league.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase later bested Garrett's mark with his four-year, $161 million pact, though Watt has officially surpassed both of his AFC North counterparts in terms of average annual value.
Watt's deal includes $108 million in guarantees, and he'll remain in Pittsburgh through the 2028 campaign. While it was likely a bit disconcerting for the organization to make that concession in negotiations, it's a much-deserved reward for the franchise's all-time leader in sacks who has continuously produced and crafted a Hall of Fame resume over his eight seasons with the team.
