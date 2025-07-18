Steelers Predicted to Make WR Swap With 49ers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been active the entire offseason when it comes to revamping their team for the coming 2025 season. With the Ravens and Bengals looking to continue to provide tough competition for the Steelers, the front office has been active in revamping the team.
The Steelers also lost significant pieces this offseason, with George Pickens, Najee Harris and all three rostered quarterbacks leaving the team in free agency. The Steelers did replace Pickens by acquiring DK Metcalf in order ot have a top receiver, but now lack a true second wideout similarly to the team last season.
The main name that has been thrown out recently in regards to filling that role is Jauan Jennings of the San Francisco 49ers, who has been a consistent playmaker for the team in recent years. With both a passing and receiving touchdown in Super Bowl LVIII, Jennings has caught the eyes of many analysts over the years. Now, Alex Kay of Bleacher Report has outlined what he believes would get a deal done between the two teams that sees the Steelers acquiring Jennings.
“Pittsburgh is flush with draft capital next year, having added a Day 2 pick from the Dallas Cowboys to the coffers during the Pickens trade. That 2026 third-rounder could be leveraged as part of a package that springs Jennings free from San Francisco, especially if the Steelers are willing to part with a replacement receiver in the deal,” Kay wrote. “Giving up that selection from Dallas and Calvin Austin III—a promising 2022 fourth-rounder who has largely underwhelmed during his time with the Steelers and needs a change of scenery—should be enough to convince the Niners to move on if they refuse to extend Jennings.”
It is doubtful that the team would like to give up Austin, but Jennings has proven to be better in his time in the NFL, so it might be worth the Steelers sending him to San Francisco. This, however, gives them less depth and puts them in similar situations to the ones they have been in throughout the years.
Jennings is coming off his best season as a pro, catching 77 passes for 975 yards and six touchdowns. He just turned 28 years old this offseason.
