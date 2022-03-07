Pittsburgh Maulers Release 2022 Schedule

The Pittsburgh Maulers kick off their season in April.

The Pittsburgh Maulers have released their first official schedule of the (second) inaugural USFL season.

The Maulers kick off their 2022 season on April 16 against the Tampa Bay Bandits. From there, they'll play 10 regular season games, including two against the Philadelphia Stars, New Jersey Generals and Michigan Panthers.

The Maulers schedule is as followed:

Week 1: vs. Bandits

Week 2: at Stars

Week 3: at Panthers

Week 4: vs. Generals

Week 5: at Houston Gamblers

Week 6: at New Orleans Breakers

Week 7: vs. Birmingham Stallions

Week 8: at Generals

Week 9: vs. Stars

Week 10: vs. Panthers

While the teams will be named after cities, the league's inaugural season will be held in one location, UAB’s new Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.

Check out the Maulers top draft picks.

