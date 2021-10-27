Steelers Activate Anthony McFarland From IR, Release Jaylen Samuels

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have activated running back Anthony McFarland from Injured Reserve to the 53-man roster.

McFarland started the season on IR with a knee injury and returned to practice prior to the Steelers' bye week. The second-year runner said he tore his MCL prior to Week 1, which stemmed from an injury he had in college.

McFarland will join Benny Snell Jr. and Kalen Ballage as depth pieces behind rookie Najee Harris.

To make room for McFarland, the Steelers also placed defensive tackle Carlos Davis on IR with a knee injury. Davis hasn't played since Week 1.

The Steelers also released practice squad running back Jaylen Samuels. Samuels failed to make the 53-man roster after spending the last three years as a part of Pittsburgh's backfield. He played in 42 games over the last three seasons, rushing for 459 yards and a touchdown.

Pittsburgh also signed defensive tackle Chris Slayton to the practice squad.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Big Ben Jokes About Not Being Winningest QB at Browns Stadium

Steelers to Work Zach Banner Back Into O-Line

Mike Tomlin Responds to USC Rumors

Tomlin Gives Good News on Steelers Week 8 Injury Report

NFL Network Predicts Trade of Steelers Veteran