    • October 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    Steelers Activate Anthony McFarland From IR, Release Jaylen Samuels

    The Pittsburgh Steelers re-gain second-year runner Anthony McFarland.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have activated running back Anthony McFarland from Injured Reserve to the 53-man roster. 

    McFarland started the season on IR with a knee injury and returned to practice prior to the Steelers' bye week. The second-year runner said he tore his MCL prior to Week 1, which stemmed from an injury he had in college. 

    McFarland will join Benny Snell Jr. and Kalen Ballage as depth pieces behind rookie Najee Harris. 

    To make room for McFarland, the Steelers also placed defensive tackle Carlos Davis on IR with a knee injury. Davis hasn't played since Week 1. 

    The Steelers also released practice squad running back Jaylen Samuels. Samuels failed to make the 53-man roster after spending the last three years as a part of Pittsburgh's backfield. He played in 42 games over the last three seasons, rushing for 459 yards and a touchdown. 

    Pittsburgh also signed defensive tackle Chris Slayton to the practice squad.

