Steelers Add WR for Broncos Game
DENVER -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a move prior to leaving for their Week 2 matchup with the Denver Broncos, elevating wide receiver Ben Skowronek from the practice squad, the team announced.
The Steelers have added Skowronek to the active/inactive roster, allowing him to play in the game and the revert to the practice squad without passing through waivers. This is the second time the Steelers have elevated Skowronek, giving them one elevation left before they'd have to sign him to the 53-man roster.
The addition of Skowronek could indicate that rookie Roman Wilson is not going to play in Week 2. After his first full practice participation since spraining his ankle during training camp, Wilson dropped back down to limited to end the week. He's listed as questionable for the game, but this could signal he'll wait for his NFL debut.
Skowronek isn't expected to contribute much on offense, but is viewed as a quality special teamer and will fill the role at gunner like he did in Week 1. The former Los Angeles Rams special teams captain was the team's most notable practice squad signing, and so far, they're taking advantage of his ability to be called up.
The Steelers are waiting on decisions for Wilson and Russell Wilson, who are both questionable for Denver. While Roman could be made inactive, Russell may be viewed as an inactive but will still suit up as the third emergency quarterback like he did last week. Justin Fields is expected to start at quarterback.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more.