Steelers Avoid Major Injury Scare
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their final injury report before they take off for Denver and take on the Broncos in Week 2.
After appearing on Thursday's report for the first time all season with a groin injury that forced him to miss practice, starting inside linebacker Patrick Queen did not receive a designation for Sunday's contest and should be good to go as he was a full participant on Friday.
Queen signed a three-year deal worth $41 million with Pittsburgh in free agency after spending the first four years of his career with the Baltimore Ravens.
In the Steelers' Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons, he played 56 snaps and made two tackles. Queen has never missed a regular season game.
Quarterback Russell Wilson was a limited participant once again and was listed as questionable on the report.
Head coach Mike Tomlin has told reporters throughout the week that he expects Justin Fields to start against Denver after Wilson has not progressed in his recovery from a calf injury that held him out of Week 1.
Rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson was also listed as questionable with an ankle injury. He was downgraded from a full participant on Thursday to a limited participant on Friday. He initially suffered his injury at the beginning of training camp and did not appear in any of Pittsburgh's three preseason contests.
Left guard Isaac Seumalo, who was characterized as being "week-to-week" to start the regular season, was ruled out. He suffered a pectoral injury during practice on Aug. 28.
Cornerback Darius Rush (concussion), tackle Dan Moore Jr. (ankle), defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi (knee) and defensive lineman Cameron Heyward (rest) all were full participants on Friday and did not receive a designation on the final report.
