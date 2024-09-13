Steelers Could Finally Get Rookie WR Back
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers could finally get to see third-round pick Roman Wilson in game action, announcing that the rookie wide receiver is nearly back from his ankle injury and set to play against the Denver Broncos in Week 2, labeling him as questionable.
Wilson went down with an ankle sprain during the early weeks of training camp and has been taking steps toward his return since. While he has been back at practice the last two weeks or so, he was never fully available, and the Steelers took the precautionary approach because of it.
After missing Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons, Wilson took his final steps forward and progressed into a full participant at practice for the first time and being limited the final day of the week. Now, he'll head into the game with a window to play.
Wilson didn't look too far ahead during the week, and took the day-by-day approach during his recovery. Still, thinking about his first game gave him plenty of excitement, and he told Steelers OnSI that if Week 2 was his first game, it's a milestone he's been waiting a long time for.
"I’m gonna be pretty excited. It’s something since I was a kid, playing in my first NFL game," Wilson said. "All I really think about at night is coming in here the next day and putting in work."
Wilson's role, if he does play, is still to be determined, but he likely has an opportunity to make an impact on the offense. With Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin combining for two receptions and eight yards against the Falcons, the Steelers are looking for a breakout candidate to fill the No. 2 role alongside George Pickens.
The rest of the Steelers injury report includes Russell Wilson being questionable with a calf injury and Isaac Seumalo continuing to miss as he nurses a pectoral injury.
