Steelers LB Suffers Injury Ahead of Broncos Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their latest injury report ahead of their Week 2 contest on the road versus the Denver Broncos this Sunday.
Quarterback Russell Wilson remained limited with a calf injury that has more or less kept him out of action since last Thursday.
Wilson, who was initially named the Steelers' starter for Week 1, has dealt with tightness in his calf that required imaging and treatment before the team's game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Though there are no signs of significant aggravation, Wilson was among Pittsburgh's inactives against Atlanta and would appear to be headed down that same path this week.
Head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday that the team is preparing as though Justin Fields will get another nod against Denver, and there's been nothing to alter that line of thinking thus far based on Wilson's level of participation.
The 35-year-old signal caller will likely miss his chance at a revenge game against the Broncos, his former employer, and it remains to be seen if he can work his way back for Pittsburgh's Week 3 home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers next week.
Starting right end Cameron Heyward did not participate in practice on Thursday as he took a vet day. The 35-year-old played 35 snaps in Atlanta and should be a full go against the Broncos.
Starting inside linebacker Patrick Queen was a new entry on the report with a groin injury that caused him to miss practice. He played 56 snaps against the Falcons and missed four tackles according to Pro Football Focus.
Starting left end Larry Ogunjobi was a full participant after he was limited on Wednesday with a knee injury. Rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson, who has dealt with an ankle injury since the beginning of training camp, was also a full participant for the first time this season.
Starting left tackle Dan Moore Jr. returned to practice as a full participant after being held out on Wednesday with an ankle injury.
Cornerback Darius Rush is out of the concussion protocol and also returned as he was a limited participant after missing Wednesday's practice.
Starting left guard Isaac Seumalo remains out with a pectoral injury he suffered during practice on Aug. 28.
