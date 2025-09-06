Steelers Add New Name to WR Search
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to monitor the market for wide receivers, and are testing the waters on a former Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass-catcher. According to the NFL transaction wire, the team brought in veteran Rakim Jarrett for a workout prior to the first game of the season against the New York Jets.
The Steelers have been searching for a wide receiver all offseason, but they haven't gotten pushy or overreacted in adding one. They've brought in Gabe Davis - twice - but watched the veteran sign with the Buffalo Bills. They called about Terry McLaurin, but weren't getting too ahead of themselves with a massive wide receiver deal. Or a second one.
They've also done smaller moves like bringing in Jarrett for a workout.
The 24-year-old out of Maryland spent his first two seasons with the Buccaneers. He's played in 10 games with two starts, catching 13 passes for 184 yards. Primarily a slot wide receiver, Jarrett stands 6-foot, 192 pounds and can also operate as a kick returner.
The Steelers just released Robert Woods from their practice squad and signed Lance McCutchen to the 16-man scout team. However, the team has not broughten in many outside options for their practice squad, and could be looking at new options at the wide receiver position as they move forward.
The team hasn't been shy in trying out new weapons, but they haven't signed anyone. With Jarrett coming in for a workout, the team may be looking to add a new option to their roster, but most likely their practice squad.
This would allow Jarrett to start slow, showing his skillset to the team without taking up a roster spot, and replacing someone who wasn't able to make the team over the summer. If Jarrett impresses, he could be another option for Pittsburgh's wide receiver room.
The team already has two primary slot receiver options in Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson, but have focused heavily on the position all offseason. So, while outsiders may think they're looking at the wrong style of wide receiver, the team may feel that's the perfect prototype for their offensive plan.
