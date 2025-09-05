Steelers Defender Wants Revenge Against Jets
The Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 1 game against the New York Jets isn't just a revenge game for Aaron Rodgers and Justin Fields.
Cornerback Brandin Echols, who departed the Jets in favor of a two-year deal worth $6 million with Pittsburgh in free agency, told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review's Chris Adamski that he's been looking forward to facing his old team ever since the NFL first released its schedule for the 2025 season.
“I’ve been waiting on this game since they first dropped the schedule,” Echols said. “No doubt, it’s going to be exciting for me personally.”
A lot has been made about the quarterback matchup between Rodgers and Fields, who essentially swapped jobs this offseason, but Echols has plenty of reasons to be amped up for his return to MetLife Stadium as well.
After spending two seasons at Kentucky to finish out his collegiate career following a two-year stint at Northwest Mississippi Community College, the Jets took Echols in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
He immediately became a key piece of New York's defense, starting 14 games as a rookie while recording 50 tackles and two interceptions.
Echols started just five games during his final three years with the team, though he still appeared in 33 games over that stretch while logging a total of 2,086 snaps throughout his stint with Gang Green.
The Jets went 23-45 during Echols' time on the roster from 2021 to 2024, marking the fourth-worst record in the NFL across that span, but he still looks back on his time with the organization fondly.
"I've most definitely got some good memories," Echols said. "It had its ups and downs, but the good outweighed the bad anytime for me."
The 27-year-old won't start for the Steelers considering the team has one of the better cornerback trios in the league with Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay Jr. and Joey Porter Jr., but he should still see a healthy amount of playing time on the boundary as the primary backup at the position while also seeing the field at nickelback and on special teams.
