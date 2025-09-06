All Steelers

Steelers WR Trade Dreams Aren't Dead Yet

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver target could still be moved.

Ari Meyer

Jan 5, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to be in a constant cycle of being in the market for new help at the wide receiver position. Regardless of who leads the team at any given time, it seems that the Steelers are in a continuous search for the second option in their receiving room.

This continued throughout the offseason, and one of the name involved in their searches was Las Vegas Raider Jakobi Meyers. Meyers requested a trade in the back half of the offseason, and his name was immediately said in connection to the Steelers, similarly to nearly every wide receiver who has been unhappy with their previous team.

Dec 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) reacts to dropping a pass against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Then, Raiders general manager John Spytek made it clear that he would not be trading Meyers, much to the chagrin of Steelers fans in search for another wideout for their team.

Now, Meyers has responded to Spytek's comments, unhappy with the proceedings. Meyers still would like to be traded, and believes that the Raiders organization is treating the situation unfairly for him and his family.

“I asked. They said, ‘No.’ That’s where that stopped,” Meyers said. “For me, it don’t stop. I’m still pushing to take care of my family every day. So if it stops for them, I’m gonna have to bring it back up or something. For me, it ain’t dead yet. I’m gonna keep fighting. I really don’t know where it’s gonna go, but like I said, I’m ready to go if you want me to go, I’m ready if you need me to play.”

Meyers is still on the Raiders roster, so it is possible he plays part of this season before he gets dealt somewhere, but it is also possible that the Steelers end up happy with their current group of wide receivers.

The Steelers could also change their minds midseason and make a deadline move, similar to when they acquired Mike Williams at the trade deadline last season after a disastrous opening to their season from their wideouts. Williams did not produce as much as the team would have liked, but still caught some important passes down the stretch.

