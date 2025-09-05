Steelers' Cam Heyward Won't Commit to Playing Week 1
PITTSBURGH -- Just days before the Pittsburgh Steelers kick off their regular season against the New York Jets, the status of their defensive leader remains up in the air. Defensive tackle Cam Heyward took the day off of practice Thursday and was declared a veteran rest day. He rejoined his teammates on the final day of practice before Week 1, but he was noncommittal regarding his availability on Sunday
The Steelers captain was asked directly if he would play against the Jets. Heyward declined to give an outright yes or no, instead deferring to the answer he's given over the last week.
"I'm preparing," he said. "We've still got some time, but we'll see."
The questions continued to be centered around Heyward and the Steelers' stalled negotiations. Heyward had very few updates to indicate a new deal would happen before Sunday. When asked if the decision to play comes down to whether or not a restructured deal is agreed to, Heyward remained noncommittal.
"I wish I had a straight answer for you right now," he said. "All I can tell you is I've had a lot of tough conversations with my family."
The next logical question on the media's minds was whether this issue would last after Week 1. While there has been nothing confirmed, the Steelers have never restructured or signed extensions once the regular season begins. That leaves them just a few days to resolve this, or risk this issue persisting the entire 2025 season. That's something Heyward prefers not to think about, but he's also prepared to deal with that should it come to that.
"I don't want to have to think about that. I'd like to think cooler heads will prevail, and we move forward, but if it does come to that, we'll cross that bridge when we get there."
The most recent comments from Heyward cast serious doubt on any type of new deal being finalized. Between his demeanor and answers in front of the media, he appeared to be a player who was not thrilled with his current situation.
Because of that, Heyward's availability and status with the Steelers are in question. Will the 15-year veteran play? Will the 11-time captain be an impact player despite having a serious issue with his current contract? These questions are unanswered as the Week 1 kick-off against the Jets rapidly approaches. There's still time to work things out, but it appears there will be no movement on a Cam Heyward restructuring.
