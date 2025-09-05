Steelers Promising LB Questionable for Week 1
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will have a mostly clean bill of health entering their Week 1 matchup against the New York Jets. Starting off the regular season right and with a full squad is an important first step for the Steelers, but they may be a bit shorthanded entering this contest.
In addition to the mysterious status of Steelers defensive tackle and captain Cam Heyward, outside linebacker Nick Herbig is questionable for the Week 1 matchup. The third-year linebacker has been a limiited participant at practice the past few days, and he was once again limited in the team's final practice day before heading on the road to face the Jets.
The Steelers announced that Herbig was questionable on their latest injury report for Week 1. He is joined on the injury report by third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson as well as defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, who is out for the first game of the season.
Herbig has been with the Steelers for the entirety of his young NFL career. The Steelers selected Herbig in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, taking him with the 132nd overall pick.
From the beginning of his rookie season, the Steelers knew they had an impressive player. As a first-year player, he played in all 17 games. He made 27 tackles, 19 solo and eight assisted. He also added three sacks to help round out the Pittsburgh pass rush.
Last year was a step forward for Herbig despite multiple setbacks. Injuries forced Herbig to miss four regular-season contests, limiting him to just 13 appearances during the 2024 season. While he did miss time, he also made the first five starts of his NFL career. As a 22-year-old, he recorded 5.5 sacks and made 22 total tackles.
Entering the third year of his NFL tenure, he's expected to take another huge step forward. As the running mate to T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, he and rookie Jack Sawyer make up one of the top pass-rushing rotations in the entire NFL.
But if Herbig is not available, it will have a noticeable effect on the linebacking group. Without Herbig as the frequent sub for Watt and Highsmith, it's possible the Steelers keep their starters on the field way more or have to rely on a rookie for a large number of snaps. Having Herbig available and active serves as the best buffer while keeping the pass rush fresher throughout the game.
