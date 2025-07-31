Steelers Camp Takeaways: Surprising Name Steals Show, Offense Loses
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers put the pads on for the first time this season, beginning their run at training camp with full contact.
There was plenty of action and a lot of notes, but unfortunately for the team, not many good ones on one side of the ball. Aaron Rodgers continues to lead a group that is underperforming, but one that has plenty of optimism because of the talent on the field.
Leaving another hot day at Saint Vincent College, where "feels like" tempature surpassed 100 degrees once again, there was plenty to reflect on. Looking through my notebook, here's what stood out.
The Offense Looks Rough
The Steelers offense hasn't had a great day yet at training camp and with the pads on, things continued to be, well, rough. Nothing flashy happened, DK Metcalf was caught a few times running some iffy routes and Aaron Rodgers is making some not-so-great throws.
He made it known that these things happen and he's kind of testing the waters with what he can get away with now so he doesn't test it during the season. So, just like Rodgers, the offense is learning.
But it doesn't look pretty. Jaylen Warren and Kaleb Johnson couldn't get anything going on the ground and the best wide receiver of the day may have been Roc Taylor. Not what you're looking for if you're Arthur Smith and Mike Tomlin.
There's still the theory that the defense looks that good, which they are. And while the day as a whole wasn't good, it started strong.
DK Metcalf Touchdown
The day started with seven-shots and DK Metcalf beating Darius Slay to the corner of the endzone, with Aaron Rodgers lobbing it up and his star receiver coming down with it. A moment where the offense stole the show, and their two biggest pieces showed that they're capable of beating even some of the best secondary players.
Kaleb Johnson Needs Pass Block Work
Backs-on-Backers is the best drill the Pittsburgh Steelers run all of training camp. And while anticipation was high for Kaleb Johnson, the rookie showed he's still got some work to do in his pass blocking.
Johnson was very quiet during the first padded practice, but so was most of the offense. Not being able to get a hole from the offensive line wasn't what stood out, though, it was losing to Malik Harrison multiple times in backs-on-backers and then holding his own, but nothing more, against fellow rookie Carson Bruener.
Maybe temper the expectations for him being the bell-cow as a rookie, but don't give up on Johnson anytime soon. This kid looks explosive, he just needs to work on his blocking.
Mark Robinson Remains Star of Backs-On-Backers... And More
Mark Robinson isn't the player you're showing up on Sundays to watch. He's not going to make much of an impact on defense this season. But that first day of padded practice, he's the most electrifying player on the field.
If everyone else is going 100%, Robinson is going 120%. He's the most dangerous man on the field during backs-on-backers, but this time, he didn't let it stop there.
His day started by blowing up Evan Hull, then Hull challenging him to a rematch and Robinson pancaking him. From there, he got into the backfield on a run play and once again ruined Hull's day. But shortly after, he got in the backfield so quickly that he nearly sacked Skylar Thompson before he could hand the ball off.
He shut down a screen pass later on to add a cherry on top.
The winner of the day, without question, was Mark Rob.
Joey Porter Jr.'s Tackling Continues to Improve
Joey Porter Jr. was the biggest splash to start team drills, blowing up two running plays in the backfield. The first was a carry by Jaylen Warren, who bounced it to the outside, only for Porter to find him immediately. The second was up the middle to shut down Kaleb Johnson.
Porter has shined during training camp this season and seems to be just as big of a part of the secondary as names like Darius Slay and Jalen Ramsey. It feels like he's a lot more confident playing man coverage, and if he keeps making plays like he did on the first day of pads, he's going to be a driving force for this team's success.
Hello, Roc Taylor
Roc Taylor. The undrafted rookie wide receiver out of Memphis has been the name every fan has been dying to hear about all offseason. But until today, he was not worth mentioning.
That changed rather quickly. Taylor made a few plays with the pads on, finding the middle of the field in zone coverage to make a nice 15-yard catch. Then later, took off down the sideline for Skylar Thompson to hit him with a beautiful back-shoulder throw that Taylor pulled in and got both feet in bounds.
There is still a long way to go with this receiver room, and Taylor has officially entered the group.
Roman Wilson's Day
Roman Wilson continues to be just below an exciting day. On the first padded practice, he caught a few balls during team drills where you felt he was making more of a contribution than he's been. But most of them came with the second team.
In one-on-ones, Brandin Echols shut him down with ease, which couldn't have left the Steelers coaching staff feeling very good. And while Wilson has had moments where he certainly looks capable of contributing, you're starting to get the feel that he's not doing enough to keep the team away from adding to their wide receiver room before the season.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!