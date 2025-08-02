Steelers Star Calls Out Top 100 Ranking
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a pretty consistent defensive core when it comes to their trench play.
With one of the deepest linebacker groups in the history of the National Football League and a newly revamped defensive line, the Steelers will likely be one of the top defensive teams in the trenches for the coming season and for seasons to follow.
One of the cornerstones of the group is Cam Heyward, the defensive tackle who has arguably been the most consistent player for the Steelers in recent years. The defensive end has been with the Steelers since he was drafted by the Steelers with the 31st overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, leading the defense for 13 seasons to this point.
He has consistently been a top contributor throughout his career, and has been recognized as such. The league releases a list every year of the top 100 players across the league, and the Steelers often have a couple players throughout. Heyward has been on the list nine times, which includes his placement at No. 83 for this season.
With Heyward having a great season last year, many people have disagreed with his position within the rankings, believing that his ranking in the 80s is insulting. Heyward himself was not happy with his spot, talking about his spot on his Not Just Football podcast.
"F*** outta here, man," Heyward said. "Players aren't gonna respect me. I don't really care."
Heyward has proven that he has the pedigree to be better than the No. 83 player across the league. With that in mind, it should be on the shoulders of Heyward to believe that he can surpass the ranking, and he should not be terribly worried about his ranking at this point. If he truly is better than his ranking, he should easily be able to prove it early in the season.
