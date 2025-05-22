Steelers Owner Reconfirms Aaron Rodgers Timeline
It’s been multiple months, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting on a decision from free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Not only are the Steelers still waiting, but they are fully willing to stay in limbo as Rodgers weighs his options.
At the beginning of April, Steelers president Art Rooney II didn’t set a timeline for Rodgers, but noted they’d be willing to wait for some time. Rooney said, “Not forever, but a little while longer.”
Multiple months have come and gone, where does Rooney stand with the Rodgers situation? According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, there hasn't been much change.
“A little while longer,” Rooney said at owners meetings. “I’ll say the same thing.”
Mandatory minicamp is less than a month away and the Steelers are still in a holding pattern with their possible starting quarterback. The hope is that a decision will be made one way or the other by the team the team meets at minicamp on June 10.
The Steelers are confident Rodgers will come to Pittsburgh, likely taking over as the No. 1 QB. Without Rodgers, the Steelers have a quarterback room of Mason Rudolph, Will Howard, and Skylar Thompson.
Even at 41 years old, many believe Rodgers can still handle himself in the most important position in the sport.
Rodgers led the Jets to a 5-12 record last season, and missed all of 2023 with an Achilles injury. During the 2024 season, Rodgers threw for 3,897 yards for 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
