Steelers OC Named Candidate for Head Coach Job
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is just in his first season with the franchise, but many see him as a potential candidate for a head coaching position.
North Carolina fired head coach Mack Brown on Nov. 26, after he initially stated he wanted to stay on with the program. Andy Staples of On3 announced his top candidates to replace Brown and picked Smith as one of them.
Staples mentioned his connection to UNC, as that he played guard for the program from 2001-05 and would serve as a graduate assistant in 2006. His father, Frederick W. Smith, also founded FedEx and may feature as a source of NIL money.
"Smith played at North Carolina from 2001-05 before becoming a graduate assistant under John Bunting," Staples wrote. "He then embarked on an NFL coaching career that led to a head-coaching stint with the Atlanta Falcons, where he went 21-30 from 2021-23. Smith landed this season with the Steelers, where he has juggled Russell Wilson and Justin Fields at quarterback. Smith is the son of FedEx founder and chairman Fred Smith. In the great search for corporate NIL money in the revenue share era, that could be quite the connection."
Smith would get his first NFL job soon after North Carolina, working as a defensive quality control coach for the Washington Redskins for two seasons from 2007-08.
He spent one more season in the college ranks, as a defensive intern/administrative assistant for Ole Miss in 2010, before he would head back to the NFL.
Smith spent the next 10 seasons working for the Tennessee Titans in a variety of roles. He was a defensive quality control coach in 2011, offensive quality control coach in 2012, offensive line coach in 2013, assistant tight ends coach for two seasons in 2014 and 2015, tight ends coach for three seasons from 2016-18 and offensive coordinator for two seasons in 2019 and 2020.
He then got his first head coaching job with the Atlanta Falcons, where he would serve for three seasons, finishing 7-10 in each of them before the franchise fired him after 2023.
Smith has improved the Steelers offense since taking over this season, with the team ranking higher in points, yardage total, passing yards, rushing yards per game.
Steelers wide receiver George Pickens ranks sixth in the NFL with 776 receiving yards and running back Najee Harris ranks No. 13 in the league with 749 rushing yards.
While the link between Smith and North Carolina may not have much bearing, this is one job that Steelers fans will need to watch out for if Smith decides to leave and go lead his alma mater.
