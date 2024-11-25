NFL Reviewing Steelers WR George Pickens After Fight
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens could be facing discipline for an altercation during the final moments of the team's Week 12 matchup with the Cleveland Browns. According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, the NFL is reviewing the fight between Pickens and Browns cornerback Greg Newsome for possible disciplinary action.
"The NFL will review George Pickens instigating a fight with Browns cornerback Greg Newsome after the Hail Mary at the end of the Browns' 24-19 upset of the Steelers, and a fine could be coming," Mary Kay Cabot writes.
Fines and no suspension is a win for the Steelers, even if they would like their star wide receiver to avoid these instances moving forward. Still, if they avoid not losing Pickens for his actions, they retain their top wideout as they march through a gauntlet of a back half to the season.
Pickens and Newsome will meet again in two weeks when the Browns come to Pittsburgh Round Two. The two had harsh words to say after the game, with Pickens claiming the weather played a role in the Browns' win, and Newsome calling Pickens a "fake tough guy."
"Conditions played a huge, huge part in today’s game. I don’t really think the Cleveland Browns are a good team at all. The conditions kinda saved them," Pickens said after the game.
Pickens was fined $10,230 for an incident that happened earlier this season. At the end of the Steelers' loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Pickens ripped Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis down by his facemask as he ran by.
He was then fined $16,883 for an incident in Week 10 against the Washington Commanders for an aggressive stiff arm.
The league announces fines the day before the next week, meaning they will release any fine for Pickens or Newsome before Week 13.
