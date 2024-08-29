Steelers Target Brandon Aiyuk Sending Message to 49ers
PITTSBURGH -- Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers continue to fill headlines, with the Pittsburgh Steelers waiting for an answer on if things will go their way. And with the season inching closer, the message is becoming loud from the All-Pro wide receiver.
For a second day in a row, Aiyuk has been a no-show at 49ers practice. With the 53-man roster finalized, players are not expected to show up and practice. With Aiyuk not present, he's likely facing fines, as he tries to force the issue with San Francisco.
Aiyuk wants to be paid. It appears his first choice is to sign an extension with the 49ers, but he's made it clear all summer that the Steelers are a trade option.
The Steelers have sent their offer to the 49ers, according to reports, and remain patient to hear if a deal is going to be made. There's also claims they have a contract in place for Aiyuk if a trade was to be made, but the 49ers' priority is to extend Aiyuk, and are continuing to put any trades on the backburner while they try to negotiate.
The Steelers have reportedly starting calling elsewhere in the meantime. According to Steleers Now's Alan Saunders, Pittsburgh reached out to the Houston Texans to check in on John Metchie, and did the same with the Denver Broncos prior to the release of Tim Patrick.
Pittsburgh appears set to try and bring in another talented wide receiver, with Aiyuk being their top choice. With a contract just below $30 million per year, and a full trade package for the 49ers, the Steelers look ready for a splash.
It's unknown when things will get resolved or if the Steelers will continue to stay in the race for the wide receiver. In the meantime, they're looking to make the most with George Pickens, Van Jefferson, Calvin Austin, Roman Wilson and Scotty Miller.
