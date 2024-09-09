Steelers Bring Back DB Terrell Edmunds
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing back former first-round pick Terrell Edmunds, signing the safety off the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Edmunds, 27, was the Steelers' first-round pick in 2017 and spent five years in Pittsburgh as their starting safety. Working next to Minkah Fitzpatrick for most of his career, Edmunds played in 79 games, including 75 starts for the Steelers and accumulated 410 tackles, five sacks, five interceptions and 26 pass deflections.
After leaving Pittsburgh, Edmunds signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, but was eventually traded to the Tennessee Titans. This offseason, he signed with the Jaguars, but was unable to make their active roster after the preseason.
Signing Edmunds off the practice squad means he'll be added to the Steelers' active roster. Who he replaces is yet to be determined, but it's likely that either cornerbacks Beanie Bishop or Darius Rush is the move that comes with the signing.
Edmunds will be required to spend at least four weeks on the Steelers 53-man roster before the team can waive him and place him on their practice squad, if they chose to.
Edmunds' return likely means he'll begin filling a role as the nickelback for Pittsburgh. With undrafted rookie Bishop as the starter, Pittsburgh is looking for added experience and more reliability at the position. Edmunds has always played best in the box, and may be viewed to do more of that moving forward.
Make sure you bookmark Steelers OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more