Steelers' Broderick Jones Addresses Brutal Performance
PITTSBURGH — Broderick Jones knows how important his success is to the Pittsburgh Steelers season, which is why his Week 1 performance against the New York Jets was so disappointing. The third-year left tackle allowed three sacks and four quarterback pressures and was easily the weakest link of the five man unit protecting Aaron Rodgers.
Heading into Week 2 and another tough matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, the Steelers are looking for much better from their starting left tackle. The good news for the team is that Jones was arguably the biggest critic of his Week 1 performance. Noah Strackbein of Steelers on SI was one of several media members who spoke to Jones after a recent practice and he admonished his play against the Jets.
”I can’t put that on tape,” he said. ”I know that, everybody knows that.”
Move Forward and Improve
Jones was in good spirits despite the difficult start. The usually jovial and well-mannered player continued to sport his usual smile and positive attitude. Even when he was asked about what parts of his game he is looking to improve in Week 2, he seemed happy to share that he’s focused on improving the entirety of his game.
"Everything,” he said. “Everything, ya know. It’s always a game of inches. All the small details and all the little things you can do just help yourself out in the long run.”
Changing Mindset?
The one thing he won’t change moving forward is his mindset. When asked if the Week 1 performance changed anything about his preparation moving forward, Jones was quick to make clear that it’s about preparing the right way.
”No. It’s always the same mindset going in,” he said. ”You just gotta continue to prepare the right way and hope for the best.”
That also means that Jones’ confidence in himself remains high. That was backed by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who shared his own strong belief in his left tackle when he spoke with reporters. Even if he didn’t receive that vote of confidence form Rodgers, Jones’ belief in himself hasn’t wavered.
“Yeah, of course,” he said. “I’ve never lost confidence in myself. Everything is not always going to be perfect, but at the end of the day it’s my job to protect Aaron and I didn’t do that.”
The Steelers are counting on Jones to find his game quickly. The offense moved the ball well despite the instability on the left side. Luckily, Jones and Rodgers have faith he can bounce back, and he gets that shot in just a few days against the Seahawks.